Body canvas

Video

A make-up artist's striking work has earned her a large fanbase, with more than 400,000 people following her on social media.

Tiffany Hunt, 23, who was a runner-up on BBC Three's Glow Up, can transform herself into anything from a butterfly to The Grinch in less than 90 minutes.

The influencer, from Sherwood in Nottingham, posts make-up tutorials of her eye-catching creations on her Instagram page.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.