Midwife saves friend's life over coffee
Nottingham midwife saves best friend's life

A Nottingham midwife saved her friend's life when she popped round for coffee.

Aimee Summers recognised the signs of a potentially fatal blood clot and gave emergency first aid.

She has become one of three nurses to get the Cavell Star Award, which recognises people in the caring profession who go above and beyond in their role.

  • 20 Apr 2019
