The 90-year-old hospital volunteer

A hospital volunteer who recently celebrated her 90th birthday has clocked up 23 years of service.

Wendy Russell has become a familiar face at the Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham, where she greets and directs visitors and patients at the reception desk twice a week.

Born in the city, Mrs Russell was a teacher in special education until she retired at the age of 60.

She "got bored" and taught in Thailand for two years, before coming back to England and getting "bored again", so she enquired about jobs at the hospital.

Of her volunteering, Mrs Russell said: "It's very, very rewarding. I love it and I wouldn't come if I didn't."