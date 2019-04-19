How to transform into a unicorn?

Video

A make-up artist's striking work has earned her a glowing fanbase, with more than 400,000 people following her on social media.

Tiffany Hunt, 23, who was a runner-up on BBC Three's Glow Up, can transform herself into anything from a butterfly to The Grinch in less than 90 minutes.

The influencer, from Sherwood in Nottingham, posts make-up tutorials of her eye-catching creations on her Instagram page.