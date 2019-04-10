Bedtime stories from daddy in jail

Video

Prisoners are being allowed to read bedtime stories to their children in jail.

The sessions, which are part of a rehabilitation scheme, are filmed so the children can watch them back at home.

Videos are recorded in front of a green screen and edited by fellow inmates at HMP Lowdham Grange in Nottinghamshire.

The scheme is set to be rolled out across other private prisons run by Serco.

Shaun, an inmate at HMP Lowdham Grange, has been filmed reading to his baby son, Dillon.

He said: "I want him to grow up knowing who I am. You know, show him that I'm thinking about him, that I care about him."