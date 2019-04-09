Media player
'Boys don’t wear make-up in this town’
Luke Harvey performs shows as The Myst in his hometown of Huthwaite - an ex-mining town in Nottinghamshire.
While the 18-year-old's performances are popular with regulars at the town's Market Inn pub, he said he has been called "all the names under the sun".
He believes the monthly shows could inspire others in the town to become drag acts.
09 Apr 2019
