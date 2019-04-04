'I sent a British flag to the moon'
Why is there a union jack on the moon?

A rocket engineer has been explaining how he managed to get a union jack on the Moon via a piece of space equipment.

Keith Wright, from Nottingham, worked for Nasa when Neil Armstrong set foot on the Moon on 16 July 1969.

He told the One Show that he drew the flag on a bracket connected to a solar panel.

  • 04 Apr 2019