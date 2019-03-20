Window cleaner makes road signs sparkle

Video

A window cleaner spends his spare time sprucing up road signs in a bid to help motorists drive more safely.

Liam Wildish recently started his own window-cleaning business and uses his brushes on the signs voluntarily.

As a result, the 22-year-old, from Retford, Nottinghamshire, has developed an online following, where people suggest the next sign that needs his attention.

In a statement, the county council said: "Legally, we must point out that anyone undertaking such activity does so voluntarily and entirely at their own risk, but we applaud Liam for this public spirited approach."