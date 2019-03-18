Hunt saboteurs' car 'rammed' by 4x4

Video

Video footage has captured a car "ramming" two vehicles belonging to hunt saboteurs at Grove and Rufford Hunt in Nottinghamshire.

Police said they were investigating a report of driving offences and criminal damage in Lower Kirklington Road, Southwell, which happened at about 11:15 GMT on Saturday.

Sheffield Hunt Saboteurs said two people in a Land Cruiser "rammed" two parked vehicles belonging to the saboteurs.

A Grove and Rufford Hunt spokeswoman said it "fiercely condemns any form of violence and the type of behaviour shown by these individuals who are not representatives of the hunt".

She added: "The hunt acts lawfully within the confines of the Hunting Act 2004 and takes every measure to ensure good relationships with members of the public."

Nottinghamshire Police said: "We received a report that two vehicles were rammed by a dark-coloured 4x4 vehicle. One person suffered minor injuries."