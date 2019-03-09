'Hula hooping is my happy place'
Former lecturer Rochene Johnston gave up her job teaching English to become a full-time professional hula hooper.

She said she taught herself by watching YouTube videos as a way of escaping the reality of a "bad romance".

Rochene has dyspraxia, which affects her co-ordination, but says learning tricks and mastering moves has made her believe in herself.

Video by David Jackson and Caroline Lowbridge

