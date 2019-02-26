'Nobody buries their 13-year-old daughter'

Video

The father of a 13-year-old girl who was found hanged after going missing for three days has spoken of his grief and anger.

Amber Peat was found dead on 2 June 2015, after she had left her home in the aftermath a row with her mother and stepfather.

Her biological father Adrian Cook says agencies in Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire "let her down" and he will keep fighting for her.

At the inquest into her death at Nottingham Coroner's Court, coroner Laurinda Bower heard there had been 11 opportunities to prevent Amber's death.

Following three weeks' of hearings, Ms Bower recorded a narrative conclusion on Friday after telling the court she considered returning a conclusion of suicide but was unable to be sure whether Amber intended to die.

