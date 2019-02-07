'Bald and proud' mum returns to netball

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Netball player with alopecia 'bald and proud'
A woman who lost her hair as a child has said playing netball without her wig has given her the confidence to embrace her baldness.
Alice Austin, 31, has alopecia areata, which causes patchy hair loss and started losing her hair at five years old.
By nine she was completely bald and was bullied at school as a result.
The mum, from Nottingham, said she wants to be a positive role model for her daughter by not hiding her bald head.
She said joining the group, Back to Netball, boosted her confidence after she decided to play without her wig.
-
07 Feb 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-nottinghamshire-47149358/netball-player-with-alopecia-bald-and-proudRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window