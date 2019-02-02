Media player
Jaden Moodie death: 'Why did he have to go like that?'
A memorial event has been held in Nottingham for Jaden Moodie, the 14-year-old who died from stabs wounds in Leyton, east London, on 8 January.
An oak tree was planted by his family and candles were lit to remember Jaden during the event at Arnot Hill Park in Arnold.
Jaden was a pupil at Redhill Academy, before moving to the capital with his mum six months ago for a "new start".
02 Feb 2019
