'Why did he have to go like that?'

A memorial event has been held in Nottingham for Jaden Moodie, the 14-year-old who died from stabs wounds in Leyton, east London, on 8 January.

An oak tree was planted by his family and candles were lit to remember Jaden during the event at Arnot Hill Park in Arnold.

Jaden was a pupil at Redhill Academy, before moving to the capital with his mum six months ago for a "new start".