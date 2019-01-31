Media player
Swans glide through ice on reservoir at Attenborough Nature Reserve
Some intrepid swans were captured on camera braving the recent spell of cold weather by gliding through ice at a reservoir.
The four determined birds were spotted breaking through the ice on the frozen reservoir at Attenborough Nature Reserve, near Nottingham.
The video was captured by the Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust, which runs the site.
31 Jan 2019
