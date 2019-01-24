Media player
Mum trains family dog to aid disabled daughter
A mother has trained her family dog to help her severely disabled daughter change clothes.
Izzy Pyne, from Nottingham, was born 16 weeks premature and cannot crawl, walk or talk.
Pepsi, a Labrador-cross, helps the two-year-old to sit up and get undressed.
Mum Heather, who is a qualified dog trainer, has since been inspired to set up Pawsitive Squad, a community interest company in Nottingham which supports disabled young people with assistance dogs.
