Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Life-size nativity scene made using mannequins
A woman has restored ex-display shop mannequins to create a life-size nativity display at her local church.
Maureen Wall, 71, works on the mannequins at her home in Nottingham when they're not on display.
She said the dummies had caused a stir with neighbours and the police were even called when someone thought there were actual body parts on her kitchen worktop.
The display will be on at St John the Divine, Nottingham throughout the festive period.
-
05 Dec 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-nottinghamshire-46429820/life-size-nativity-scene-made-using-mannequinsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window