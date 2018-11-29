Meet Sir Elton's dressing gown maker

Video

A man who has made scores of dressing gowns for Sir Elton John, including one he wears in this year's John Lewis Christmas advert, has finally met the superstar.

Daniel Hanson, a tailor from Nottingham, who was diagnosed with terminal cancer last year, said the singer has been a client for years.

His gowns sell for thousands in shops, including Harrods, but bespoke robes like Sir Elton's - which took more than 400 hours to hand embroider - can cost far more.

Clients have also included Sean Connery, Victoria Beckham and Ozzy Osbourne.