Meet Sir Elton's dressing gown maker

The Nottingham tailor who makes Sir Elton John's dressing gowns
A man who has made scores of dressing gowns for Sir Elton John, including one he wears in this year's John Lewis Christmas advert, has finally met the superstar.
Daniel Hanson, a tailor from Nottingham, who was diagnosed with terminal cancer last year, said the singer has been a client for years.
His gowns sell for thousands in shops, including Harrods, but bespoke robes like Sir Elton's - which took more than 400 hours to hand embroider - can cost far more.
Clients have also included Sean Connery, Victoria Beckham and Ozzy Osbourne.
29 Nov 2018
