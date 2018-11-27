Video

A cardiac nurse, who went through the menopause at the age of 26, said the symptoms returned 11 years later after a hysterectomy.

Nicky Williams said she wants to break the taboo over the menopause, which typically affects women in their 40s and 50s.

She said her employer, Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust in Nottinghamshire, has helped her with the condition.

But she said she would like to see other employers follow suit and support women through the menopause.