Video

A woman from Nottingham has revealed the secret to her long life - minimal drinking, no smoking and lots of dancing.

Elaine Bowmar, from Sherwood, says going to tea dances is "better than sitting at home, twiddling my thumbs".

Mrs Bowmar, who wears high heels to dance in, recently received a birthday card from Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood to mark her centenary.