A dog with a rare medical condition has been given a chair to help him eat.

Buck, a 17-month-old labrador, has a rare condition called megaesophagus which means he cannot eat food without vomiting it back up unless he is held in an upright position.

He is half the size of a normal labrador and needs to eat to help fight the condition.

Nottingham-based charity Team Edward Labrador Rescue took Buck in six weeks ago and, following a social media appeal, found a designer from Leicester's De Montfort University to help build the chair.