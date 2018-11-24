Media player
Nottingham man finds 'worms' in his tap water
A man has been promised a new water tank after complaining of "worm-like creatures" coming out of his taps.
Matthew Rhone, a Nottingham City Homes tenant, said the landlord only acted when Severn Trent Water confirmed the presence of drain fly larvae in the tank.
Nottingham City Homes said it hoped a new tank would "sort this unfortunate situation".
24 Nov 2018
