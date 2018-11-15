Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Rick Astley sings with Nottingham schoolchildren
Pupils at a primary school have met 1980s singer Rick Astley - and even performed a track with the singer.
Students at Nottingham's Netherfield Primary School wrote to the star after picking his hit "Never Gonna Give You Up" as their anthem.
Teacher James Payne had tweeted Astley since September, with the pupils writing letters.
The children joined the singer on stage ahead of his concert in Nottingham and he led them in a rendition of his most famous song.
-
15 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-nottinghamshire-46214925/rick-astley-sings-with-nottingham-schoolchildrenRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window