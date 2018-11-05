Drone footage of Nottingham Cattle Market fire
Nottingham Cattle Market fire: Drone footage released

Drone footage has captured the extent of the damage caused by a fire at Nottingham Cattle Market.

Four premises were destroyed by the blaze, which started at about 18:00 on Sunday, while a reptile retailer had to evacuate 200 animals.

More than 100 firefighters were dealing with the fire at its peak and an investigation into what caused it is ongoing.

