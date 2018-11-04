Explosion at former cattle market fire
Explosion heard at Nottingham former cattle market fire

An explosion was heard as a fire raged through a former cattle market.

Four buildings are on fire at Nottingham Cattle Market, off Meadow Lane, near Notts County football ground.

Their are no reports of casualties at the site, which is now a business estate.

