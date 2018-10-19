Inside city's 'secret railway tunnel'

Video

The BBC has gained special access to a "secret" tunnel that runs beneath Nottingham city centre.

The disused structure, known as Thurland Street tunnel, served the city's former Victoria Station until its closure in 1967.

It was built in the 1890s and measures nearly a quarter of a mile in length.

A group of railway enthusiasts, along with a BBC cameraman, entered the tunnel through a set of doors in the car park of the city's Intu Victoria shopping centre.