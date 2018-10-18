Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Nottingham tram crash rise prompts video release
Footage has been released showing accidents and near misses with Nottingham's trams.
Tram operator, Nottingham Express Transit (NET), said there were about 40 crashes in the past year, which is an increase of 15%.
Many are said to involve cars at junctions where the tram has right of way.
Officials are urging motorists, cyclists and pedestrians to follow traffic signals and road markings correctly.
-
18 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-nottinghamshire-45902994/nottingham-tram-crash-rise-prompts-video-releaseRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window