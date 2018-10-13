'Badass' hijab boxing coach helps women
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Meet the 'badass' hijab boxing coach helping women

An amateur boxing coach who became the first in the UK to wear a hijab is hoping to inspire more women to get involved in sport.

Zahra Butt, 39, also incorporates life-coaching into her boxing classes.

The mother-of-three, from Nottingham, took up the sport after being diagnosed with post-natal depression.

Zahra, who is the only coach to qualify with the Amateur Boxing Association (ABA) to wear the traditional Muslim headscarf, holds one-to-one coaching sessions, including for women who have been victims of domestic abuse.

  • 13 Oct 2018
Go to next video: The female boxer who is making history