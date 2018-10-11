Man builds jet engines in his shed

Video

An amateur engineer, who broke the world record for the fastest speed recorded in a jet-propelled go-kart, is gearing up for another record attempt.

Andy Morris was inspired to build vehicles with jet engines after watching an episode of Channel 4 show Scrapheap Challenge.

Mr Morris, of Arnold, Nottinghamshire, who builds his designs in his garden shed, is hoping to set another record with his jet-propelled bike.

"It's going to get a bit tight in the shed. I might have to build an extension," he said.