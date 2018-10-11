Man builds jet engines in his shed

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The man who builds jet engines in his shed
An amateur engineer, who broke the world record for the fastest speed recorded in a jet-propelled go-kart, is gearing up for another record attempt.
Andy Morris was inspired to build vehicles with jet engines after watching an episode of Channel 4 show Scrapheap Challenge.
Mr Morris, of Arnold, Nottinghamshire, who builds his designs in his garden shed, is hoping to set another record with his jet-propelled bike.
"It's going to get a bit tight in the shed. I might have to build an extension," he said.
-
11 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-nottinghamshire-45816919/the-man-who-builds-jet-engines-in-his-shedRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window