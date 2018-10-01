Roy, 94, scores penalty for Notts County

Video

A 94-year-old man who has dementia was invited to fulfil a lifelong dream by scoring a penalty in front of Notts County's home fans.

A spokesperson for the club said Roy Prentice, from Chilwell, was a "massive County supporter" who wanted to score a goal in front of Meadow Lane's Kop end before he died.

The event took place at half-time on Saturday during the Magpies' home fixture against Crewe Alexandra. Alice Kelk, fan engagement executive, said: "It was a beautiful moment. His family were watching and were very emotional."