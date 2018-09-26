Video

Bodycam footage has emerged of a "shocking" attack on two police officers in Nottinghamshire.

Lee Wright, 34, smashed a glass bottle over the head of PC Annie Bloomfield and kicked PC Dave Hikin in the stomach after they had been called out to reports of him acting erratically in Mansfield Road in July.

Nottinghamshire Police said the attack knocked PC Bloomfield to the ground and inflicted serious head injuries.

Last week Wright, of Moon Crescent, Eastwood, was jailed for two years and eight months after admitting GBH and ABH at Nottingham Crown Court.