Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Bodycam footage shows attack on PC with wine bottle
Bodycam footage has emerged of a "shocking" attack on two police officers in Nottinghamshire.
Lee Wright, 34, smashed a glass bottle over the head of PC Annie Bloomfield and kicked PC Dave Hikin in the stomach after they had been called out to reports of him acting erratically in Mansfield Road in July.
Nottinghamshire Police said the attack knocked PC Bloomfield to the ground and inflicted serious head injuries.
Last week Wright, of Moon Crescent, Eastwood, was jailed for two years and eight months after admitting GBH and ABH at Nottingham Crown Court.
-
26 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-nottinghamshire-45654104/bodycam-footage-shows-attack-on-pc-with-wine-bottleRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window