Lawyer Christian Weaver is teaching people about their rights with a series of online videos called The Law in 60 Seconds.

He was just 22 when he was called to the bar.

Still only 24, he is due to begin pupillage, the final stage of training before qualifying as a barrister.

His first video was about stop and search, a tactic he described as an effective way of combating crime, providing it is intelligence-led.

Christian has also tackled consumer and tenant's rights in his vlogs.