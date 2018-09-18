Man caught on camera buying attack knife

Video

A 72-year-old man was caught on camera buying a knife which was then used to stab a man he had just had an argument with outside a pub.

Roy Lowe attacked the 38-year-old victim in the street after going to a nearby shop to buy a 4.5-inch kitchen knife.

He was jailed for eight years at Nottingham Crown Court after admitting wounding with intent and possession of an offensive weapon.