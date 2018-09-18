Media player
Video
Bungee fitness: The exercise like a baby bouncer for adults
A fitness instructor has started a new kind of class inspired by her baby's bouncer.
Bungee Fit in Nottingham is described as a cardio workout while attached to a bungee cord and gives people a sense of floating.
Instructor Kat Bailey, who has a PhD in psychology, gave up academia to pursue pole dancing and competing at a national level before turning to fitness training.
She describes it bungee fitness as "a whole new type of flying", inspired by watching her son in his baby bouncer.
18 Sep 2018
