A fitness instructor has started a new kind of class inspired by her baby's bouncer.

Bungee Fit in Nottingham is described as a cardio workout while attached to a bungee cord and gives people a sense of floating.

Instructor Kat Bailey, who has a PhD in psychology, gave up academia to pursue pole dancing and competing at a national level before turning to fitness training.

She describes it bungee fitness as "a whole new type of flying", inspired by watching her son in his baby bouncer.