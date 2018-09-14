Spin boy
Warning after boy hurt in play park moped stunt

An 11-year-old boy has been left with injuries only seen in fighter pilots after trying to recreate a YouTube stunt on a playground roundabout.

Tyler Broome passed out while being spun on a roundabout powered by the back wheel of a moped on Wednesday.

His mother warned he was rushed to hospital and left with bulging eyes and bruising and "could easily have died".

