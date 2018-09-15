Media player
Nottingham charity urges cancer patients to join parkrun
Cancer patients, survivors and hospital staff have started taking part in 5km Parkruns each month.
Support group 5km Your Way: Move Against Cancer was set up by cancer survivor Gemma Hillier-Moses, who founded the Move Charity, and oncologist and triathlete Lucy Gossage.
They wanted to encourage people with cancer to be more active.
Participants said the runs, at Nottingham's Forest Recreation Ground, make a huge difference to their physical and mental health.
15 Sep 2018
