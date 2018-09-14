Media player
Nottingham make-up artist's surreal work is Instagram hit
Make-up artist Romanie-Jade Tulloch has amassed nearly 160,000 Instagram followers on her account with her surreal designs.
The 19-year-old, from Nottingham, said the artworks can take up to five hours to create.
Ms Tulloch, now an "Instagram influencer", was awarded a Prince's Trust loan to get her career as a make-up artist off the ground.
At the same time her social media page "blew up", she said, and now hopes to turn her hobby into a full-time job.
14 Sep 2018
