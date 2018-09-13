Media player
Death crash motorist's 'appalling' driving shown on M1
Footage has been released showing a drunk motorist driving erratically on the M1 before causing a fatal crash.
Dashcam footage shows Adrian Radu's Astra braking sharply, causing another vehicle to swerve to avoid him, which ultimately led to a van hitting Radu's car and a lorry.
Mark Downham, from Chorley, Lancashire, who was a passenger in a van involved in the crash, was fatally injured.
At Nottingham Crown Court, Radu, 28, of Alfreton Road, Nottingham admitted causing death by dangerous driving and was jailed for 11 years.
13 Sep 2018
