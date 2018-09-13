Video

Footage has been released showing a drunk motorist driving erratically on the M1 before causing a fatal crash.

Dashcam footage shows Adrian Radu's Astra braking sharply, causing another vehicle to swerve to avoid him, which ultimately led to a van hitting Radu's car and a lorry.

Mark Downham, from Chorley, Lancashire, who was a passenger in a van involved in the crash, was fatally injured.

At Nottingham Crown Court, Radu, 28, of Alfreton Road, Nottingham admitted causing death by dangerous driving and was jailed for 11 years.