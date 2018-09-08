Video

The logo for the Tour of Britain has appeared in a Nottinghamshire field ahead of the seventh stage of the contest.

Riders, including Tour de France champions Geraint Thomas and Chris Froome, are set to race past the field in Woodborough later on their way between West Bridgford and Mansfield.

Farmer John Charles-Jones said the design was "a bit of fun to show what is possible with land art".

The logo for the 2018 competition was marked out using GPS before being ploughed into the field.