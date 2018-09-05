Media player
Miss England: Muslim student is first finalist to wear headscarf
A Muslim law student became the first woman to wear a traditional headscarf on the catwalk of the Miss England final in Nottinghamshire.
Sara Iftekhar, from Huddersfield, did not win on Tuesday night but said she had achieved a lot just by entering the competition.
Ahead of the final, the 20-year-old, said: "I did not expect to be making history. I do feel proud."
05 Sep 2018
