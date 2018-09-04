The 90-year-old who can't stop giving
The 90-year-old who cannot stop giving to hospital

Ken "Bob" Storer, 90, makes daily donations to the children's ward at the Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham.

Mr Storer, who is known as "Mr Sunshine" by staff, says he feels passionately about his role because the hospital treated his granddaughter for leukaemia.

