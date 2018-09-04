Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The 90-year-old who cannot stop giving to hospital
Ken "Bob" Storer, 90, makes daily donations to the children's ward at the Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham.
Mr Storer, who is known as "Mr Sunshine" by staff, says he feels passionately about his role because the hospital treated his granddaughter for leukaemia.
-
04 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-nottinghamshire-45395991/the-90-year-old-who-cannot-stop-giving-to-hospitalRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window