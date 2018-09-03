Deaf boy, one, hears for the first time
Cochlear implant: Deaf one-year-old hears sound for the first time

The parents of a one-year-old boy have shared the moment he heard sound for the very first time.

Max Brett, of Sutton-in Ashfield, Nottinghamshire, was born profoundly deaf.

Following tests, his parents, Rebecca and Ian Brett, decided Max should have a cochlear implant fitted - an electronic device that helps you hear.

