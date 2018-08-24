Former plumber aims at weightlifting title
A former Nottinghamshire plumber has given up his career to pursue his dreams of winning a weightlifting title.

Ryan Terry, from Retford, hopes to win the Mr Olympia competition in Las Vegas in September.

