Woman's festival 'spiking' video is warning
Nottinghamshire woman issues Leeds Festival 'spiking' warning

A woman who says she nearly died after her drink was spiked has released a video of herself as a warning to others.

Loren Collins, 22, from Eastwood, Nottinghamshire, suffered convulsions at Leeds Festival last year and says her husband had to stop her choking.

She believes a drug was put in her glass when a man approached her asking for a light.

The BBC has approached the festival organisers for comment.

  • 24 Aug 2018
