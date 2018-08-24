Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Nottinghamshire woman issues Leeds Festival 'spiking' warning
A woman who says she nearly died after her drink was spiked has released a video of herself as a warning to others.
Loren Collins, 22, from Eastwood, Nottinghamshire, suffered convulsions at Leeds Festival last year and says her husband had to stop her choking.
She believes a drug was put in her glass when a man approached her asking for a light.
The BBC has approached the festival organisers for comment.
24 Aug 2018
