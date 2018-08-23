Facebook IVF fundraising couple pregnant

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Facebook IVF fundraising couple announce pregnancy
A couple who received a £2,000 donation from Facebook friends to help them get IVF treatment has revealed they are expecting their second child.
Up to 75 women joined the May Babies 2016 Facebook group and raised the money for Marisha Chaplin and Jon Hibbs, from Cotgrave, Nottinghamshire.
The pair already have a daughter as a result of IVF but were unable to afford a second round of treatment until the group's intervention.
The group raised the money secretly and told Ms Chaplin in a special video.
23 Aug 2018
