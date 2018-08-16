Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
CCTV released of 'empty cashpoint' ram-raid in Edwinstowe
CCTV footage of a ram-raid at a Nottinghamshire leisure centre has been released.
Two men used a vehicle to crash into South Forest Leisure Centre, in Edwinstowe, at about 03:00 BST on Friday in a bid to steal from the building's cash machine, police said.
However, the cashpoint is always left empty overnight.
The footage shows one of the suspects approaching the machine before turning away in exasperation.
16 Aug 2018
