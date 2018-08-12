The pamper sessions for cancer patients

Media player
The pamper sessions in Nottingham for cancer patients
Women undergoing cancer treatment say weekly pamper sessions - in which they are taught to draw on missing eyebrows and eyelashes - have boosted their confidence.
The sessions, at Nottingham's City Hospital, are run by the charity Look Good Feel Better, in a bid to help women combat the visible side effects of cancer.
12 Aug 2018
