Video

Think of Sumo wrestling and you probably don't think of an 85-year-old English woman.

But Doreen Simmons, who died earlier this year at the age of 85, commentated on the sport in Japan for two decades until just before her death.

Born in Nottingham, Doreen moved to Japan in her 40s and during the 1990s, began commentating on the sport for the country's national broadcaster, NHK.

Last year, she received the Order of the Rising Sun, described as one of the Japanese government's highest honours.

Doreen's goddaughter Nicki Moore told the BBC she continued commentating up until a month before her death in April.