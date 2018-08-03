World Cup taxi driver 'felt terrorised'

Video

A taxi driver whose vehicle was damaged following England's World Cup quarter-final win over Sweden says he felt "terrorised" during the incident.

Arif Qureshi noticed people "thumping and banging" the car and managed to escape unharmed, however his taxi may be written off.

Mr Qureshi thanked well-wishers who have donated a total of £3,500 to help him, saying they showed "the true nature of the English society".

Two men, aged 27 and 53, have been questioned by police in connection with the damage to Mr Qureshi's taxi.

Officers are still appealing for information to identify those responsible.