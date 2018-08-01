Media player
Neighbours' shock at car crash murder probe
Neighbours of a man who was assaulted and died after a car crash near his home have expressed their shock.
Stephen Walsh, 37, was attacked at his home in Mapperley, Nottinghamshire, on Sunday night and was found dead the following morning.
He had earlier been involved in a crash close to his house, but did not stop afterwards and drove home, said police.
A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.
01 Aug 2018
