Synchronised lawnmowing attracts crowds in Nottingham
Crowds gathered for an event that proved a cut above - synchronised lawnmowing.
The show at King Edward Park in Nottingham was organised by Dance4 as part of a project to get more performances in the park.
-
30 Jul 2018
-
Share
-
